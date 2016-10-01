Neymar’s € 222 million move to Psg is definitely the news of the summer. The Brazilian’s transfer to Paris will be announced in the coming days but Barcelona are already looking for possible replacements.



Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappé and Coutinho are believed to be on top of the blaugrana shortlist. Calciomercato.com can confirm the Argentinean is priceless for Juventus, whilst the French attacking winger is reported to have handed in a transfer request to Monaco.



As for Coutinho, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Barcelona are ready to invest almost half of the incomes they cashed in for the sale of Neymar.



The Italian paper claims Barcelona are ready to offer € 100 million to seal the transfer of the Brazilian star.



​Barcelona’s opening € 75 million bid has already been rejected and the blaugrana are now expected to knock Liverpool’s door with an improved bid.







On the Serie A front, Genoa have been in touch with Tottenham to discuss a potential transfer of Giovanni Simeone (striker) and Diego Laxalt (attacking winger).

Laxalt had previously been linked with a move to Chelsea whilst Simeone is one of the most promising strikers in Italy at the moment.



The 22-year-old is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego and scored 12 goals in his first 35 Serie A games last season.



According to Genoa-based paper Il Secolo XIX, Spurs have asked information about both players who could leave the Marassi for a combined € 35/40 million fee.



AND THE REST



Juventus are determined to block Paulo Dybala’s sale to Barcelona (Tuttosport)



Andrea Belotti is also likely to stay at Torino amid reports linking him to a move to AC Milan (Tuttosport)



AC Milan want to sign Diego Costa on loan with option to buy (Corriere dello Sport)



Arsenal would sign Mahrez is Alexis Sanchez leaves this summer (Gazzetta)



Kovacic and Andre Gomes are being linked with a move to Juventus with the Old Lady still looking for some midfield reinforcement (Tuttosport)



Inter are set to complete the signing of Dalbert in the coming days (Gazzetta)



Patrick Schick is set to undergo new medical tests on Monday. Juventus could make a new bid to sign him if no major problems will emerge (Tuttosport)



​Juventus could offer Tomas Rincon as part of the deal to take Leonardo Spinazzola back to Turin (Gazzetta)

