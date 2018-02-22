Paper talk: star duo linked with AC Milan exit. Allegri to Chelsea latest

AC Milan star duo Gigio Donnarumma and Suso could be leaving San Siro at the end of the season, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. According to the Italian paper, the rossoneri could decide to sell one of their two stars if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Suso has a € 45 million release clause included in his contract and Donnarumma is wanted by Psg and Real Madrid.



Mino Raiola has never hidden that he’d like Donnarumma to leave AC Milan despite signing a contract extension this past summer.



Raiola is not on very good terms with AC Milan chiefs and doesn’t see the future of his promising client in Milan.



Meantime in Turin, speculations about the future of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri mount. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are ready to pounce on the Italian tactician. Abramovich considers the Allegri the number one option to replace Conte but according to Tuttosport, Allegri wants Juventus stay at the moment and would not be open to join a team that do not play in the Champions League.



Lorenzo Bettoni