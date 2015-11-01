Wojciech Szczesny’s second successive loan spell at AS Roma is probably more positive than anybody would expect. In the last six games he has just allowed two goals and has also saved a penalty. The Polish goalkeeper was send out on loan two years ago, when Arsenal decided to sign Petr Cech as a free agent. The former Chelsea star, however, turns 35 in May and his contract with the Gunners runs until 2019.



Just like one year ago, reports of a possible return of Szczesny at Arsenal at the end of the season come thick and fast but after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Udinese in Serie A, the Poland International has personally given a transfer update regarding his current situation.



“I’m not thinking about my future at the moment because I need to focus on games. Honestly, however, I have no clue about what will happen at the end of the season, my future depends on Wenger”, the 26-year-old has told Corriere dello Sport.



“I have no choice, I’m happy about the interest of two big clubs, but I can’t interfere with Wenger’s decisions. For example what if AS Roma offer € 100 million for me and Arsenal refuse the offer? What could I do then?”







Meantime, Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that AS Roma have retired from race for another Premier League player: Chelsea winger Charly Musonda. The 20-year-old winger has been heavily linked with joining AS Roma on loan in January but Luciano Spalletti has dropped hint that the player won’t be be joining the club.



“Signing him will be hard, we have to evaluate many aspects and the player still needs to get some more experience”, Spalletti told reporters yesterday at the end of the away Udinese clash.



AS Roma are now back in the race to sign PSG winger Jese as the other player they are interested in – West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli – is not willing to leave the club on loan in the winter transfer window.



AND THE REST



AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella wants to sign a contract extension with the club (various)



​Jiangsu Suning have joined Tianjin Quanjian in race to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Daily star)



​Juventus want to sign Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolascinac in January. The player runs out of his contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are also interested (Tuttosport)



Valencia have officially signed former West Ham flop Simone Zaza on loan with option to buy (various)



​Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian have offered €50 million to sign Radamel Falcao (Foot-sur7)



Juventus have yet to find an agreement with Mattia De Sciglio over a possible summer move to the club. AC Milan, however, are not willing to sell the defender (Tuttosport)



