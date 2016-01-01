Gosh, Manchester United have been busy little bees, haven't they?

Today's Paper Talk begins with their triple courtship of Tiemous Bakayoko, Marquinhos and Blaise Matuidi, who all ply their trade in Ligue 1.



The latter has been contacted by Manchester United, according to the latest reports from Le Parisien. They say the 30-year-old is in talks with the Old Trafford over a possible summer move.



Reports are increasingly confirming that Bakayoko will play for either Chelsea or Manchester United next season.







Saturday’s edition of l’Equipe (via Le10Sport) confirms recent reports that the 22-year-old will play Premier League football next season.



Chased by Chelsea and Manchester United, he has refused any extensions from the Ligue 1 side, who are still top of the French division.



The Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirm that Manchester United are confident of landing the Brazilian, who used to play before moving to PSG in 2014.







Recent reports from the MEN indicated that Marquinhos was ‘receptive’ to the Red Devils’ entreaties, with a 70 million bid being reported.



OTHER HEADLINES



​Agent Mino Raiola has offered to open negotiations with Inter over the 18-year-old, according to the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.



Donnarumma is wanted by a number of elite clubs, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.



This happened a few days ago, when the super agent simply asked Inter “Would you be interested in my client once his deal runs out?”, to which Inter answered: “Let’s talk about it”.







Meanwhile, Inter are set to revolutionise their front office, we can exclusively reveal.



Reports linking former director Gabriele Oriali to his former club are very accurate indeed, Fabrizio Romano can confirm for CM.Com. In fact, he’s already received the Italian FA’s approval to quit his post with the national side and return to the San Siro.



@EdoDalmonte