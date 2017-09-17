Paper Talk - Verratti not leaving PSG, Atletico launch €65m bid for Costa
18 September at 12:50Manchester United are preparing a January swoop for Radja Nainggolan, according to the Daily Star.
Jose Mourinho sent his best scouts out on mission last week, with Saul Niguez of Atletico and especially Nainggolan in their sights.
Mino Raiola’s hiring as Marco Verratti’s agent is set to keep the Italian at the Parc des Princes for a while, ast the Italian agent gets on very well with the Parisians.
The Italo-Dutch agent does not, we can exclusively reveal, have an exit plan from the Ligue 1 side, and doesn't consider a return to Italy to be a good idea, either. The long-term plan? La Liga or the Premier League.
OTHER HEADLINES
Atletico Madrid are making a final offer for Diego Costa, one worth a total of €65 million.
The Colchoneros want their old striker back, who has been relegated to training with the reserves at Chelsea by Coach Antonio Conte, who is fully invested in €65m striker Alvaro Morata.
Real Madrid have signed Dani Carvajal to a new deal, one that will extend his current contract by two more years, and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022.
The Spaniard, a product of the Merengues’ academy, has been a resounding success on the right, keeping out former Porto (and current Man City) defender Danilo.
He’s also made 20 assists between the Liga and the Champions League since returning to his old club in 2013.
Kevin De Bruyne is in talks with Manchester City over a new deal, according to the Telegraph.
The Belgian has started the season strongly, making three assists to add to the 27 Premier League ones he already has.
The London paper claims that he could "almost double his existing £6 million-a-year (€6.81m) wages" in his next few weeks, taking him well over the £200.000 (€227.000) a week mark.
Go to comments