Paper talk: Wilshere linked with Serie A move, Inter want Newcastle target

AC Milan and Arsenal play the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League with the rossoneri who need a 3-0 win to qualify for the next stage.



According to today’s edition of Tuttosport the Serie A giants will use their trip to London to consider a bid for Arsenal midfield star Jack Wilshere.



The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season and Arsenal want him to pen a new deal with the club.



Arsene Wenger confirmed yesterday that the club have already offered their star a contract extension although the player has yet to put pen to paper on a new agreement. Gattuso confirmed Wilshere could be a potential reinforcement for AC Milan for next season.



The rossoneri have already finalized the acquisitions of both Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic for next season. Both players will join the San Siro on a free transfer.



Tuttosport claims Juventus are also interested in signing Wilshere who can also leave Arsenal for free in June.



Meantime in Milan Inter have set their sights on Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet. Reports in Italy in January suggested Juve have already finalized the transfer of the Belgian midfielder but both the player and Sampdoria denied that Juventus have completed the deal.



Praet has also being linked with joining Newcastle at the end of the season. The former Anderlecht promise has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract and is tipped to leave the Marassi at the end of the season.



Lorenzo Bettoni