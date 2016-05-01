Juventus won’t allow club sporting director Fabio Paratici to leave for Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The 45-year-old Paratici has played a vital role in Juventus’ success since he joined from Sampdoria back in 2010. Since then, the Old Lady have won seven consecutive Scudetto titles and have become one of the biggest clubs in the world.

CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy wants to appoint Paratici as the club’s Sporting director as he is impressed by his running of the Old Lady. Despite interest from the North London giants though, Juventus will not allow Paratici to leave the club as he is really liked by Giuseppe Marotta.

Spurs are willing to hand Paratici of the affairs pertaining to the transfer market, but the Italian is unwilling to leave and Marotta will not allow him to leave for Tottenham. It isn’t just recently that Levy wants him, but he has wanted Paratici for quite sometime now. But he won’t leave either this month or in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)