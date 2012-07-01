Crystal Palace have parted company with manager Alan Pardew. The Eagles currently sit 17th in the Premier League having taken just 26 points from their last 36 games.



Pardew joined the South London club in January 2015 on a three- and- a- half year deal but has won just one of his last 11 games. Former England boss Sam Allardyce has already been reported as the firm favourite to replace him at Selhurst Park. In a statement on the club’s official website, Pardew stated that;



I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board. Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected; I wish everybody associated with the club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent”.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler