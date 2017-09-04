Parma, Insigne jr: 'The critics towards my brother are unjust'
04 September at 20:15Lorenzo Insigne's brother Roberto (who is currently playing for Parma) spoke to Radio CRC (via Repubblica) about his brother, here is what he had to say: "At Parma, we are trying hard to win the most games possible. I am playing a lot of games and I am growing as a player. We have a great coach, he is young but he is very good. He is always well prepared as I am fully at his disposal. Lorenzo? I think that the critics aren't fair. Italy are a very good team who have a lot of solid players, my brother isn't the only one there. It isn't only his fault if Italy lose a game, it's a team effort. Spain, who are a great side, forced Italy to make mistakes. They are full of champions....".
Italy lost to Spain by a 3-0 score as many people were upset with how the Azzurri played. Coach Ventura received a huge amount of critics for his 4-2-4 formation as Spain ran all over Italy's midfield...
