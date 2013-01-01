Pasalic and Deulofeu, Mirabelli: 'Many loanees will return to their respective teams'

Before the Milan-Roma game, Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: " We want to finish off this season in the best possible way. Europe? The fact that we qualify for a European competition or not won't change our planifications. We have to do well tonight against Roma".



BACCA - "Lapadula is starting this game because he deserves it, it isn't anything against Bacca.These are decisions that Montella makes".



TRANSFER MARKET - "We have a young roster and we do have many loanees who will return to their respective squads this summer. We want to add elements that will help us improve our quality. We know that we will have a lot of work to do since Milan has to keep improving year after year".



MORATA - "I went to Madrid to watch the game. Many good players are on our radar but it isn't the moment to talk about this.We already know what we have to do".



KESSIÉ - " We like many players but it is still premature to talk about names. Milan's brand is very strong, with or without Europe".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)