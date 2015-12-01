Pasalic's agent : 'He is a Milan fan. Chelsea will decide his future but he would like ...'

Pasalic scored an important goal yesterday as his late goal (on a great assist by Deulofeu) allowed 9 man Milan to beat Bologna. Here is what his agent had to say to Juvenews.eu on his clients future: "He really played an amazing game, he was one of the best players on the pitch. Mario is growing and I can tell you that in a few years from now, he will be one of the best young players to play that position. He is a very smart player and he has gained a lot of confidence thanks to coach Montella. He can only improve at this point".



CHELSEA - " Future? Let's see how things go. He is a Chelsea player and we will have to decide his future once the season ends. He is happy at Milan but I don't know how it will end. At the moment, he is fully focused on Milan. We are ready to continue with Milan but in the end, Chelsea are the owners and they will have the final say on the matter. He has been a Milan fan for years now and we can only thank Milan for this chance. This could mean nothing or it might mean a lot , let's see how the future unfolds".