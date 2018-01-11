Javier Pastore made a big announcement today concerning his PSG future. He and Cavani skipped a few PSG training sessions early on in 2018 as this sparked a lot of transfer rumors and speculations. Here is what Pastore had to say on the matter on Instagram as he responded to these rumors as well as Thiago Silva's words:" I have never talked to Thiago Silva about my problems and my future at the club. I have never put any pressure on anybody. This is not my style. Nobody knows the real reason why I was late. Let me repeat myself, I never asked to leave and I would love to end my career here at PSG". You can view the original message bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.