Pastore: Inter and Arsenal target makes huge announcement on his future
12 January at 08:20Javier Pastore made a big announcement today concerning his PSG future. He and Cavani skipped a few PSG training sessions early on in 2018 as this sparked a lot of transfer rumors and speculations. Here is what Pastore had to say on the matter on Instagram as he responded to these rumors as well as Thiago Silva's words:
" I have never talked to Thiago Silva about my problems and my future at the club. I have never put any pressure on anybody. This is not my style. Nobody knows the real reason why I was late. Let me repeat myself, I never asked to leave and I would love to end my career here at PSG". You can view the original message bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.
Je n'ai jamais parlé avec T Silva de mon problème ni de mon futur. Je n'ai jamais mis la pression à personne. Ce n'est pas mon style. Il n'a pas eu connaissance du problème que j'ai eu et qui m'a fait arriver en retard... Je répète: et mon rêve a toujours été de partir le dernier. J'ai toujours été loyal. Ce n'est pas vrai que je souhaite partir ! J'aimerais rester ici pour finir ma carrière. ( Yahoo )
