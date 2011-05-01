Pato refuses to rule out AC Milan return

Alex Pato and AC Milan, can the story continue? The Brazilian striker is currently playing for Tianjin Quanjian as the 27 year old spoke about AC Milan, Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi, here is what he had to say on the matter :



"AC Milan are my house, my home. It's the first club I joined after leaving Brazil and they gave me the opportunity to win. The also gave me a chance to play in Europe alongside great champions. I am very happy when AC Milan win since I am a fan of theirs. I still have a lot of friends there and I still remain in contact with Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi on Whatsapp. Today there is now a new ownership in place but my hope is that Milan always do well. China? Yes I am currently in China and I am happy there but even so, if Milan or any other European team call me then I would listen to what they have to say...".

