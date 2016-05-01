Patrice Evra considers January Premier League return
28 December at 15:40Juventus defender Patrice Evra wants to return to the Premier League, according to a report of Il Giornale. The Italian paper claims that Juventus are unhappy with the performances of the former Manchester United man so far this season and are not open to offer him a contract extension given that his contract with the club expires at the end of the current campaign.
Given Juventus’ decision, Evra could decide to leave the club earlier than that and may decide to return to the Premier League in January. Provided that Juventus manage to sign a new left-back in January, Evra will be left free to leave the club for free although Il Giornale fails to specify which club Evra would move to.
The Frenchman joined Juventus as a free agent in summer 2015 scoring two goals in 82 appearances. The 35-year-old defender, however, has been given little game time so far this season having only registered 13 appearances in all competitions.
Share on