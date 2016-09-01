#Evra has an agreement with #Marseille. He will be leaving #Juve in January. #CrystalPalace did not manage to reach economic agreement https://t.co/8gjZCHfsA3 — Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) January 25, 2017

French defenderwill undergo medical with Marseille tomorrow, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Juventus left-back has been left out of the bianconeri squad for the last three games of the season as the player had to make a decision over his imminent future with many European clubs interested in welcoming his services, including Premier League side Crystal Palace.The Premier League side, however,star who has eventually decided to return to his home country where he will play for Marseille for the next 18 months.made offers to sign the experienced defender as well, but the player snubbed both clubs.In case Evra has successful medical tomorrow, he will be joining Marseille on a free transfer. His contract would have expired in June 2017 and Juvents were not planning to extend the player’s stay at the club.​Evra joined Juventus from Manchester United as a free agent in summer 2014 and has played 82 games with the Serie A giants, scoring three goals.