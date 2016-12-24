Instead of wishing you all a merry Christmas I wish you to keep all those suffering in Syria in your hearts and encourage you to make your gift this Christmas to help others. We are all the same and one on this earth and we have a duty to help each other. Together we can make this world a better place #syria #allepo #love #stopwar#innocent Un video pubblicato da Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) in data: 24 Dic 2016 alle ore 11:09 PST

Juventus defenderhas shared a special message on his Instagram account on Christmas day. The former Manchester United defender claims that this Christmas is not going to be a good one for him due to the war going on in Syria. The French defender offers his help to Syria’s struggling families telling ‘serious people of Syria’ to contact him via Instagram if they need help. A special gift from the experienced Juventus defender.