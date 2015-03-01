Patrick Cutrone is ready to sign a new contract with Milan, the latest

AC Milan are currently standing in the 8 spot in the Italian Serie A standings as they have been playing well of late. One of the main reasons why Milan have turned things around is new coach Rino Gattuso. Another? Rising star Patrick Cutrone's performances. Cutrone came from Milan's youth squad and has impressed the team's management ever since stepping on the pitch this summer. His performances were so good that AC Milan renewed his contract twice to date as they might be ready to do so yet again.



According to Sky Sport, the rossoneri have had recent talks with Cutrone's agent as they have been negotiating a third renewal. Cutrone has been solid for Milan this season as he scored 11 total goals in 28 appearances for the club. What makes the youngster so special is his relentless motor and his will to work hard. He is currently seen as Milan's future as he surpassed Kalinic and André Silva in Gattuso's squad.



Milan's next matchup will be against Spal this Sunday at 20h45.