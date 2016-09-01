Patrick Kluivert refuses to rule out that son’s potential move to Barcelona
14 February at 15:40Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert has refused to rule out his son- Justin's potential move to the La Liga giants.
The 18-year-old Justin Kluivert currently plies his trade with Ajax, has been in fire for his club this season. Despite being of a tender age, he has scored six times and has assisted four times as well in the Eredivisie. A winger by trade, young Justin has already attracted the interest from multiple clubs including Barcelona.
And his father Patrick, who spent six years at the Nou Camp, has failed to rule out his son's potential move to the Catalan giants. He told Cadena Ser, ahead of Real Madrid's game against Paris Saint-Germain: "It is difficult to say no to Barca but also to other teams. He is 18 years old."
"The most important thing is that you chose with your heart and chose a team that best matches your style. Not the one who pays you more, but the one that suits your style."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
