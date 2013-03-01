Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was involved in a dramatic incident in a Manchester city centre restaurant on Monday evening. The world’s most expensive player was confronted by angry fans in a curry house after he refused to sign autographs.



The Sun reports that staff at the Akbar restaurant called police around 11.40pm but that officers were not called to the incident after tempers subsided.

One eye witness claimed that the Frenchman politely declined the request from fans who had been posting Snapchat videos of the 23-year-old minding his own business before approaching him for autographs, stating that; “The row escalated very quickly and it looked like there was going to be punches thrown. The lads were furious that Pogba had the nerve to say no to their request for an autograph. But Pogba was enjoying a quiet meal with friends and felt uncomfortable with the attention. They were desperately trying to square up to him and it could easily have turned physical if it weren't for the staff and their pals holding them back.”



According to the journal, the club and the restaurant have both refused to comment on the incident.