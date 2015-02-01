Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji thanks twitter for emojing me, let's

have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd @Adidas #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/hDNy64AUpt — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017

Manchester United starhas become the first footballer to have his own Twitter emoji. The Frenchman announced the news yesterday night. From now on, each time Twitter users use the hashtag #Pogba, a bespoke Pogba emoji is automatically unlocked.The popularity of this brand new emoji will be tested tomorrow as Manchester United face Liverpool in a key Premier League clash at the Old Trafford with Pogba who is expected to be among the stars of the game.The Frenchman returned to Manchester United last summer completing a World-record €105 million move from Juventus, where he had moved four years before on a free transfer. Pogba has six goals and four assists in 27 games and after a difficult start to the season is now coming to terms with the Premier League and seems to have settle in well at the Old Trafford coping with the pressure of being the most expensive player in the history of the game.