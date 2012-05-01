Paul Pogba explains what Man United must do to be considered 'big' again
12 August at 14:15Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has explained what the club need to do in order to be considered ‘big again, according to Sky Sports via Goal.
The French international had his debut season last campaign, where the Manchester side won the Europa League, Community Shield and League Cup.
They did, however, finish 6th in the table, and now Pogba has explained what the club need to turn themselves back in the dominant force they once were.
“We are Manchester United and we want to get back to being the big Manchester United.
"We want to win more trophies and do better in the Premier League and we're obviously happy to be back in the Champions League. We're here to do great things.
"Do I have to be more of a leader? No, I'm just myself. I'm the same, talking, encouraging players. I'm 24 now but when you are on the pitch there is no age.
"When I was young I was doing the same. A good season for me? Winning everything! A player has a great season when the team does great. That's it."
By Jacque Talbot
