Paulinho has thanked his Barcelona team-mates for the strong start he’s made to the season, saying that he’s “extremely grateful” for his welcome.

​Bought for

40 million this summer, the price was believed to be excessive by many, especially after Barcelona had let PSG splurge

222 million on Neymar.

The 29-year-old has since bounced back, heading in 37 minutes into Barcelona’s 6-1 mauling of Eibar. That meant that the Brazilian had scored twice in just over 50 minutes, having come on late against Getafe to decide that game with a curling effort.

“My welcome at the club has been fantastic and I’m extremely grateful,” Paulinho told Marca.

“Playing with great players always makes things easier and everyone has been helpful in allowing me to quickly adapt into the team.

The Brazilian star, formerly of Tottenham, had been plying his trade at Guangzhou Evergrande since 2015, leaving the North London club despite showing some early promise.

“It’s important that everyone feels this happiness as it allows us all to play better and I can help my teammates in meeting our aims and ambitions for the season.

“Playing with Lionel Messi? It is special to line-up alongside the best player in the world.”