Juventus strikerhas reacted to the penalty kicked he missed yesterday night with a post on his official Twitter account. The Argentinean striker has posted his picture alongside a popular statement of NBA legend Michael Jordan.Dybala’s mistake from the spot was key for AC Milan’s win of the Italian Super Cup yesterday night as the Argentinean fluffed the last penalty for Juventus before Chelsea loanee Pasalic netted the winner for the rossoneri.