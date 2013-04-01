Paulo Dybala refuses to rule out Juventus exit amid Real Madrid, Barcelona links

Paulo Dybala is one of Europe’s most wanted strikers with La Joya who is being heavily linked with summer moves to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. Juventus, however, want their star striker to sign a new contract and the Serie A giants are said to have already reached an agreement with the Argentinean although there is still no official announcement yet.



The former Palermo star has released an interview with La Repubblica on the eve of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.



“We must be fearless, because we also have great champions here. We are fit and I think that’s the best moment to play Barcelona. PSG lost 6-1 against them because they did not have the right mentality. When they have the ball possession they have no weak points. We should press high up the pitch to star our counter attack as quickly as possible; we can’t wait for them to attack us.”



“I really admire and respect Messi. He has already won so many Champions Leagues. I am still dreaming of my first one. Barcelona is not only Messi, Neymar is another top player. I am not the next Messi, I can understand people have many expectations, especially in Argentina. But I am myself and there is only one Messi, just like Maradona.”



As for transfer speculations, Dybala said: “I still have to improve and transfer rumours are not enough to make me fell a big player. When I went to the Nou Camp to watch a Clasico I thought one day I would have played in that pitch and it will happen on the 19th of April. I know nothing about my future, many things can happen. I am happy here. The fans, the club and my teammates love me. I am happy here for the moment.”

