Paulo Dybala reportedly wants to leave Juventus to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona
21 March at 15:03Juventus star Paulo Dybala is said to be willing to leave the J Stadium at the end of the season. According to a report of Mundo Deportivo, La Joya wants to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid though he’d have a slight preference for the Nou Camp hierarchy.
The Argentinean star picked up a muscle injury on Juventus’ 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday but should recover in time for the Champions League games quarter finals against Barcelona.
According to the Spanish news outlet, Dybala only wants to leave Juventus to join Real Madrid or Barcelona. The former Palermo star doesn’t want to leave Juventus to join any Premier League club.
The player’s entourage has had ‘positive’ talks with Barcelona but the 23-year-old is also said to have reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Meantime Juventus have reached an agreement to extend Dybala’s stay at the club until 2021. Calciomercato.com revealed yesterday the reasons why Juventus have yet to announce the deal.
