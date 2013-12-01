Paulo Dybala reveals his favourite Juventus goal

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed yesterday he’d like to play with Zinedine Zidane, one of the best Juventus legends as well as the current boss of Real Madrid.



La Joya has just released one more interview with one of the most popular TV shows in Italy: Edicola Fiore revealing which one’s his favourite Juventus goal.



“I don’t know Totti by person but he’s one of my idols alongside Buffon and Zidane”, Dybala said before adding: “My best moment at Juventus is the first game of this season against Barcelona. I was fit and I had self confidence.”



“I like most of the goals I’ve scored with Juventus and the free-kick one against Palermo is one of my favourites. The best one, however, is the second one I scored against Barcelona.”



As for the incoming Champions League final, Dybal said: “When Juventus lost against Barcelona in 2015 I watched the game from the stands. I had just signed with Juve and I made return to Italy alongside my future teammates. During the trip back home Marchisio told me we would have made another trip to play another Champions League final together.”

