Paulo Dybala sparks transfer speculations after liking picture of Messi and Neymar on Instagram
08 April at 15:30No secret that Paulo Dybala is a top transfer target of Barcelona and Real Madrid with both LaLiga giants willing to sign the Argentinean star in the summer. Dybala has three year left in his Juventus contract and the Serie A giants are said to have reached an agreement for a one-year contract extension with huge pay rise.
Trouble is, the announcement of Dybala’s agreement has not been released yet sparking fears among Juventus fans that La Joya will imitate his former teammate Paul Pogba leaving the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are not the only clubs interested in signing the talented striker but according to reports in Spain, the former Palermo star would snub a move to the Premier League to join either the blancos or the blaugrana in the summer.
The Argentinean star has also dropped a social media hint about his future by linking a recent Instagram post of Neymar and Lionel Messi. Ilbianconero.com asks whether Dybala’s message aim to suggest that he will be joining them in Barcelona next season or if the player’s ‘like’ is the sign that Dybala is waiting for Barcelona’s star duo to play against the Old Lady in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.
