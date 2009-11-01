Pavel Nedved praises Emre Can amid Juventus transfer links
11 December at 16:20Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved talked to Premium Sport on Monday afternoon after the Champions League draw that matched Juventus with Tottenham in the last 16 stage.
“I think it’s a normal draw. We’ve never met Tottenham in official competitions but this past summer we lost a friendly game. Let’s see what will happen in two months”, the former Juventus star told the Italian broadcasters.
Nedved did also talk with Sky Deutschland (via ilbianconero) minutes later to confirm that Juventus are keeping their eyes on Emre Can, a long time target of the Old Lady whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.
“He is an extraordinary footballer. He is physically strong with huge technical skills and the German football mentality.”
Juventus are still keeping tabs on the 23-year-old who has yet to pen a new deal with the Premier League giants. If, however, Can fails to pen a new deal before the end of the year Juventus can offer him a pre-contract agreement aiming to buy the player as a free agent at the end of the year.
