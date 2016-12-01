Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered to Milan, but for €1 million a game!

Agent Mino Raiola has been trying to find a new club for the former Manchester United striker, who scored 23 goals in all comps for the Red Devils last season.

Having suffered an ACL tear, however, his one-year deal wasn’t renewed.

Raiola is reported to have offered a bizarro deal to Milan: wages of only

1 million from January to June 2018, but one million (before tax) for every game started.

That said, Ibra’s chances of returning to his former club are small, despite director Marco Fassone saying that “one should never say never [to returns], maybe some old acquaintances could come back, but I don’t want to hint at Ibra”.

report that the 35-year-old could return to his former club, where he won the Serie A title in 2011, and scored 42 Serie A goals in two seasons.