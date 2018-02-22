The injury picked up by Brazilian superstar Neymar last weekend following a rash tackle from Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet shocked France and the football in general.



The damage done to the players ankle will keep him sidelined for around a month, meaning he will miss the return leg of PSG's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.



But was is more astonishing, is the reconstruction from RMC that allegedly caught the French international telling the referee that he should; “Clam Neymar down,” or that he would “take care of him.”



PSG skipper Thiago Silva stated that; “This is not football and if I say too much I will be suspended.”



There has also been support for Payet from team-mates however, full-back Jordan Amavi explaining that; “Neymar is always looking for the foul that is what you always see on the field.



“Neymar waits for the contact then goes down at the last moment, so what do you expect?



“Everyone knows he has exceptional talent. But he throws himself to the floor a little to easily.”



For the record, PSG won the match 3-0.