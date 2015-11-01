Having already reportedly had a bid of £20 million rejected by West Ham United for play-maker Dimitri Payet, Marseille are expected to return with an improved offer to try to lure the 29-year-old back to the club where he spent two years as a player from 2013-2015.





With the Frenchman reportedly prepared to go on strike in a desperate attempt to instigate his departure from The London Stadium, The Sun claims this morning that Chelsea have told The Hammers to name their price after missing out on Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal.

Blues boss Antonio Conte had hoped to be re-united with the 29-year-old Chilean after their successful time together at Juventus, but Bayern coach Antonio Conte has now reportedly blocked any move for the player.



Now the Italian tactician has turned his attention to Payet, and with £60 million to spend after the sale of Oscar to China, the Premier League leaders look set to test their London rivals resolve for a player who quite simply does not want to be at the club anymore.