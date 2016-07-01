Dimitri Payet has broken his silence about his highly controversial departure from the club in January. The French international, who was idolised by the fans in East London, told French sports daily

Former West Ham United play-makerhas broken his silence about his highly controversial departure from the club in January. The French international, who was idolised by the fans in East London, told French sports daily L’Equipe why he felt it was time to make a move back to Marseille.

He stated that; ““I no longer wanted to play in a team at the bottom of the Premier League. Our way of approaching matches, I didn't like the defensive system put in place. Playing 4-5-1, I could have all the liberty in the world – it was complicated to express myself. You can say I was bored, yes.”



“I was going through matches without any pleasure. Then I had contact with Marseille, especially with Rudi Garcia who has a philosophy I know well. The choice was quick. If I had waited six months, I was losing six months. I didn't hesitate. With West Ham at home against Hull (on December 17) we won 1-0 and they hit the woodwork four times. In the changing room, everyone was pleased but the man of the match that day had been the post. I thought I would not progress anymore.”



The 29-year-old went on to admit that family problems were also a factor in his departure, explaining that; “That was a contributory factor in my decision,” he said. “When everything goes well on the pitch, it is because everything is going well off it. When it is complicated family wise, it stops you being at ease in your job.”



He also revealed he had told the club he wanted to leave last summer, explaining that; “I warned them: I was going to do it and maybe they didn't take me seriously. I told them face to face that I accepted the consequences of my actions. Slaven Bilic knew that I wanted to go elsewhere. Already at the start of the season, when I left the Euros, we had talked about it.”