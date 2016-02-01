Dimitri Payet has agreed personal terms with Marseille. According to

The transfer saga of the January window is approaching its conclusion with reports that West Ham United outcasthas agreed personal terms with Marseille. According to GFFN , the 29-year-old has given the green-light to a four-and-a-half deal in the south of France with a salary thought to be in the region of £6 million per season.



The player’s refusal to play for The Hammers has caused uproar with both the club and supporters with the French international being forced to train with the youth team whilst negotiations continue. Payet has also been issued with 24-hour security after his house and cars were targeted by vandals.

The Ligue 1 side have already seen three bids rejected by West Ham who are holding out for the £30 million they believe to be his current market-value. Marseille’s latest assault was thought to be for £22.5 million with the club already stating they will not go above £25 million.



With these latest reports comes the belief that the deal will be settled in the next few days and the player that was once the idol of the crowd both at Upton Park and now The London Stadium, will be heading back to his homeland.