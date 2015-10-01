Pazzini elated after last gasp strike against Real Madrid
04 February at 19:50
Former Inter and AC Milan striker Giampaolo Pazzini got off to a flying start in Spain last night, scoring a late equaliser against reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.
Having left Hellas Verona in order to join Levante towards the end of last month’s transfer window, the 33-year-old rolled back the years as he consigned Zinedine Zidane’s side to yet more dropped points.
He did of course speak to the media after the match – here is what he had to say:
“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined such an evening. To make my debut with Levante and score against Real Madrid? Incredible. We must be really happy about this point against the world champions. I want to thank the fans and my new teammates for the reception they gave me. I am happy to repay their trust. The team was very brave tonight, we fought until the end and deserved this point.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
