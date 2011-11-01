Pazzini stuns Real Madrid

New Levante striker Giampaolo Pazzini stunned Real Madrid as he scored a late equalizer against the Merengues yesterday night.



Pazzini joined the La Liga side in the last day of the winter transfer window. The former AC Milan and Atalanta star moved to Spain on a six-month loan deal and scored his first goal for the club after only 10 minutes of play.



The Italian striker replaced Ivi in the 77th minute, seconds before Isco’s goal for Real Madrid.



​Two minutes before the final whistle, however, Pazzini managed to turn things around for his new club scoring the equalizer.



​Assisted by Janson, Pazzini got on the ball before any other Real Madrid defender and scored the equalizer with a soft touch that Keilor Navas didn’t manage to save.



Real Madrid are now fourth in the La Liga table with 39 points, whilst Leavante are hovering above the relegation area enjoying a three-point lead over Deportivo La Coruna.

