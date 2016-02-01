Pedro Obiang cancels Payet from West Ham’s Whatsapp group as star’s Hammers exit inches closer

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang has cancelled under-fire Hammers star Dimitri Payet from the team’s Whatsapp group, a source of the East London-based club has told radio program The West Ha Way.



The Hammers’ fans have not been left impressed by the Frenchman’s behaviour who is heavily pushing to leave the club in January and has informed the club that he’s not going to play anymore for them.



West Ham fans are disappointed – to say the least – and the same goes for Payet’s teammates who do not want to have nothing to do anymore with the 29-year-old star.

Obiang is the admin of West Ham’s team Whatsapp group and the former Sampdoria man has put into practice a decision taken unanimously by every member of the squad.



West Ham players are so furious at Payet that they haven’t even invited him at the last team dinner organized by Mark Noble and James Collins.

