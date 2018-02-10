Pedro reveals Messi’s weakness ahead of Chelsea-Barca
20 February at 13:21Chelsea forward Pedro is looking forward to the challenge of facing former teammate Lionel Messi in the Champions League on Tuesday, but has cautioned that, while Messi might be the world's best player, he is not invincible.
Pedro grew up in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and spent his first seven seasons as a professional with the Camp Nou club before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2015.
"It's difficult... he [Messi] is the best player in the world," Pedro told the Independent. "But he's not invincible. It's probably a hard game for us, a massive game, but if the team are really focused on fighting together, you never know in football.
"We'll have possibilities to get through. But, obviously, it's Barcelona. It's Leo Messi. It's very difficult to stop this guy because he's very quick, very clever out on the pitch. But, look, it's not impossible."
Chelsea will host the current La Liga leaders in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.
Go to comments