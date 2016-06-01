Pelè: ‘Neymar better than Cristiano Ronaldo’

Brazilian legend Pelè has released an interview with UOL Esporte talking about his compatriot Neymar who is blazing a trail with Barcelona so far this season. Neymar is Brazil’s best striker at the moment and Pelè has claimed that he thinks the Barcelona star is better than the four-time Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo.



“Neymar is better than Ronaldo”, Pelè said.



“Technically, he’s no worse than Cristiano. Neymar’s only limits are headers. Neymar never scores with headers and that’s a matter of fact. Ronaldo scores more goals with the head but Neymar has better tecnica skills.”



​Neymar has nine goals and 16 assists in 26 games in all competitions with the LaLiga giants. He won the Golden Medal at Rio 2016 last summer and is widely considered Brazil’s best player at the moment. According to Pelè, he’s even better than the best player in the world – at least formally – given that Ronaldo won the last edition of the Ballon d’Or.

