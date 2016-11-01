Pellegri: Man Utd and Juve target ‘not leaving in January’

Genoa general manager Giorgio Perinetti has been discussing the future of teenage striker Pietro Pellegri, and has moved to dismiss speculation that he will be allowed to move on during this month’s transfer window.



The 16-year-old, who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football, has already been linked with a move to the likes of Juventus and Manchester United. However, during an interview with Il Secolo XIX, Perinetti said: “Pietro will stay here, he will not move yet. He will continue to grow and improve with us as he will be given more chances to play regularly. He will show what he is capable of.”



The youngster had been close to joining Inter last summer, while AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his situation with a view to making a move for him in the future. For now, let us wait and see how he develops during the second half of the season with the Rossoblu.



(Il Secolo XIX)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)