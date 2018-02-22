Pellegri: 'Monaco? It was the right choice. I want to beat Mbappé...'

Pietro Pellegri was followed by many big clubs but in the end, the ex-Genoa striker decided to sign with Monaco. Here is what he had to say to the press as he talked to Premium Sport:



"Injury? The operation went well. If all goes as planned, the doctors told me that I should be back towards the end of April. I would love to score a goal before May 10th since I want to beat Mbappé's record. He currently holds the record of the youngest player to ever score in the French Ligue 1. Monaco? I only have positive things to say since they are a great team. In the Ligue 1, many teams give a lot of space to youngsters. I would say that the French league is more physical compared to the Italian Serie A but less tactical. Juve? Everything was concluded in the last few days of the transfer market. I think I made the right choice since Monaco is a good place to grow. Italian national team? Let's hope, I am Italian and it would be a dream for me to play for the Azzurri...".