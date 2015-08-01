Pellegri says farewell: 'The Genoa jersey my nicest tatoo' (Pics)

SHOW GALLERY

Even if his proposed move to Juve did not occur, Pellegri has still left Genoa. He is now a new Monaco player as the youngster wanted to thank his former club and supporters via his Instagram page. Here is what he had to say:



" Thank you Genoa, for all what you have given to me. The Genoa jersey is my nicest tatoo. With the Genoa jersey, I learned how to walk and run into the Serie A. I learned how to talk and then scream thanks to my first Serie A goal. I became a man in Genoa and it was a dream for me. I will always be a Genovese and I will always be a Genoa fan. Thanks again, Piero". You can view his message as well as his latest Monaco picture in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.