Pellegrini: ‘I rejected Juve & AC Milan for AS Roma’
03 August at 14:50Lorenzo Pellegrini talked to assembled media on Thursday afternoon as he held his first press conference as a new AS Roma player.
The Italian starlet, a product of the club’s academy, made return to the Olimpico after a two-year spell at Sassuolo.
The giallorossi have signed him back thanks to a € 12 million clause earlier this summer and Pellegri has reunited with his former boss Eusebio Di Francesco.
During today’s press conference Pellegrini confirmed that he snubbed moves to Juve and AC Milan in order to make return to AS Roma.
AC Milan boss Montella coached Pellegrini during his team at Roma’s youth sector and would have loved to coach him also at AC Milan.
The player, however, revealed that he only wanted to make return to AS Roma and asked on whether AC Milan and Juve had made offers to sign him, the talented starlet replied:
“There have been offers from many clubs, also in January. Last winter I decided to stay at Sassuolo to help the club but then I had no doubts. [New AS Roma boss] Monchi has helped me a lot, we had talked a lot during the last campaign and when AS Roma offered me to return I had no doubt.”
Go to comments