Pellegrini reveals timetable for Mascherano move to China
20 January at 17:50Hebei China Fortune coach Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed he expects to sign Javier Mascherano this month, with the Barcelona defender anticipated to complete his move to the Chinese side within two weeks.
Mascherano has been linked with a switch to China since December, although there has not yet been any confirmation from either side of the deal.
However, after Barca signed centre-back Yerry Mina last week, Pellegrini has now revealed that Mascherano is close to completing a move to Hebei Fortune
"The idea is that he comes here," Pellegrini told Marca from Hebei China Fortune's training base in the south of Spain.
"We have to see what the situation is with Barca, but he's a player that I am really interested in."
Pellegrini previously worked with Mascherano -- who has won over 140 caps for Argentina -- at River Plate in the early years of his career and he believes he will be a success in China.
"It was me that gave him his debut in the [Argentine] Primera with River Plate," the Chilean coach added. "He's a leader and I think he would do well in the Chinese league."
