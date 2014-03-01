Roma midfielder reveals why he turned down Juventus and AC Milan

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini gave an exclusive interview to Sportsweek. During the sit down, he revealed why he turned down Juventus and AC Milan in favor of a return to the Giallorossi this past summer.



WHY HE TURNED DOWN AC MILAN AND JUVENTUS:

Did I really turn down those teams because chicory (a vegetable native to Rome) is better here? True, the chicory here is better! Seriously though, with my representatives, we evaluated all the options, because at the beginning we had interest from many teams.



In the end, my family, my father is here. The club exercised my return clause, so we did not have to deal with Sassuolo. It was easier for everyone. Also, I had already spent two important years with di Francesco.



WOULD IT BE HARDER TO WEAR A JUVENTUS OR LAZIO SHIRT?

Lazio also had interest in me, but as a life-long Roma supporter, it wasn’t an option.



ON HIS IDOLS:

In my life I had two idols, the first is Ronaldinho. The other is Daniele De Rossi.