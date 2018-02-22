Liverpool’s quest to land Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini looks to be in danger after the Italian international confirmed his desire to stay at his hometown club.



Speaking to Italian journalists over the weekend, the 21-year-old explained that; “I haven’t thought about my future but it will not depend on Roma’s Champions League participation.



“It’s important for young players to want to grow and improve but I’m really happy back at the club where I grew up.



“The objective of every player is to win trophies and like (Daniele) De Rossi and (Francesco) Totti have stated in the past, winning a Scudetto here would be the equivalent of winning ten elsewhere.”



If Liverpool needed any further proof that the youngster would be staying put in the Italian capital, more reports from the peninsula suggest that Sporting Director, Monchi, is ready to offer the player a new, improved deal which would eliminate his current release clause of €30M which applies to clubs outside of Italy.