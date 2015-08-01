Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has targeted highly-rated Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson to bolster his back-line next season. The 24-year-old has been a shining light in a disappointing campaign for the club from the north-east and is believed to be close to earning an England call-up for the upcoming internationals.





The Catalan tactician wants to radically shake up his defence ahead of next term to bring down the average age of the squad. Gibson’s arrival would be seen as competition for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones who are yet to form a solid understanding. Sunsport also states that Chelsea has been monitoring the players progress with head coach Antonio Conte looking at Gibson to be the possible new John Terry.

Despite their relegation fight, Middlesbrough’s defensive record is almost equal to that of Guardiola’s team and with his pursuit of German stopper Holger Badstuber now looking to be over, it seems that the answer to his problems may lie much closer to home.