Pep Guardiola demands more from Man City
13 August at 17:20Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has demanded more from his side, after their 2-0 victory against newly promoted southern coast side Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the Daily Mail.
Guardiola had an unspectacular last season with the Manchester side, finishing 3rd without winning any trophies.
In a press conference after the game, 'We have to learn to attack better,' Guardiola said. 'The big teams have to handle all situations. I am satisfied, especially with the second half. We are here to win games. We won but it is just the first one.
'We run a lot. You don't see one player on my team not running. That is what I'm proud of the most.
'Last season we ran a lot but in the boxes we were not good. In the boxes we were perfect (at Brighton). We scored two goals, but we created more.
'Hopefully in the future we can be more accurate.'
