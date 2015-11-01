Pep Guardiola has his say over possible Barcelona return

Luis Enrique will step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season as his contract expires in June 2018. The Catalan tactician has decided that he won’t be signing a new contract with the LaLiga giants and has confirmed that he will be leaving the club just a few weeks ago.



Many managers have been linked with summer moves to the Nou Camp and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is not only said to be on top of Barcelona shortlist, but he’s also rumoured to be Messi’s favourite pick to replace Barcelona’s current boss.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was also linked with a return to the Nou Camp but the Spanish boss has denied that he will return to his old club anytime in the future.



“Never again”, Barcelona told journalists in a pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against AS Monaco. “My time at Barcelona is over.”

