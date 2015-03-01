Man City: Guardiola 'close to landing' €40m goalkeeper
22 March at 22:41Manchester City will need to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer after that Claudio Bravo has failed to justify his price-tag in his first season at the Etihad Stadium. The Chile International has lost his starter status with second-choice goalkeeper Caballero playing in place of the former Barcelona keeper.
According to reports in Portugal, Manchester City’s next goalkeeper will come from Portugal as Pep Guardiola has set sights on Benfica’s Ederson.
A Bola claims reports Guardiola has personally talked to Ederson to propose him to move the Etihad Stadium.
The Brazil International’s contract with Benfica runs until 2023 but Manchester City are reported to be close to landing the signing of the 23-year-old for € 40 million.
If the report of A Bola is accurate, Ederson will be Manchester City’s goalkeeper for the 2017/18 campaign. The former Sao Paulo starlet has kept 20 clean sheets in 32 appearances with Benfica so far this season and Benfica will only cash in half of his transfer fee as the other half belongs to Ederson’s former club Rio Ave.
