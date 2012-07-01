Pep Guardiola: "José Mourinho is my twin"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola held a press conference ahead of the Manchester derby against José Mourinho's Manchester United beginning with a somewhat surprising statement.



The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager stated that José mourinho in him are so similar they are twins in soem aspects: "Definitely, in that we are twins. They want to win trophies, we want to win trophies. I think Antonio Conte is the same as well and Jürgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino and in all the leagues around the world."



Guardiola continued by pointing out how difficult the match will be: "The big challenge is to play good, to try to control the start point,” he said. “It’s hard, because it’s United at Old Trafford. We want to try to play our game. The focus is going there relaxed and knowing that if we don’t win the individual duels, it will be almost impossible to beat them. We will try to play well, to play good football, what we have done, to be what we are. So I would like to finish the game and go to the locker room and feel we were what we have been for the season. As for the result, nobody knows what is going to happen. We will try to find the best way to play well and to win the game."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)